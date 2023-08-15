pixabay

Trail RCMP arrest men with weapons, drugs

Two men were

Trail RCMP found a stash of weapons and drugs after pulling over two men on the evening of Friday, Aug. 4.

Police reported they pulled over an uninsured silver 1999 Honda Accord travelling eastbound on the Victoria Street Bridge in Trail on Friday at around 6:30 p.m.

The officer detained the car roadside after it had turned northbound onto Second Avenue. A second officer attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

The officers say they discovered that the 36-year-old Trail man driving the car had two outstanding warrants for his arrest and his passenger, a 48-year-old Grand Forks man, had one outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Both men were arrested and taken into custody without incident. The officers searched the vehicle and seized an imitation handgun and rifle, knives, bear spray, ammunition, and 19 grams of a substance believe to be street drugs.

According to Trail RCMP, both men were held in police custody until released by a judge. Both will appear in court again at future court dates.

Police will forward additional criminal charges to Crown Counsel against the 36-year-old Trail man as a result of this most recent police investigation.

“I would like to praise the pro-active work of our Trail RCMP officers who remain constantly vigilant in their patrol while on and off-duty,” said RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

City of TrailRCMP BriefsRossland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Wildfire sparked outside Merritt under control
Next story
Alleged impaired driver arrested 2 days in a row in Abbotsford

Just Posted

19-year-old Jasmine Beausoleil was killed in a collision between a Purolator van and a transit bus in June 2022. Photo: Submitted
Mom searches for recipients of organs donated by daughter after Castlegar crash

Violinist, violist and pianist, Angela Snyder has been a member of the Banff Centre Chamber orchestra, the Saskatoon Symphony and the National Youth Orchestra of Canada. Photo: contributed
La Cafamore is back for performance at Trail United Church

pixabay
Trail RCMP arrest men with weapons, drugs

Emergency Response vehicles were seen racing from Kelowna to Grand Forks over a man barricaded in a house. The man was reportedly seriously injured and the incident is under investigation. (Jocelyn Cowie/Facebook)
Man shot by police in multi-hour standoff in Grand Forks