Trail police asking for help to identify alleged thief

Trail police are looking for tips to identify this suspect who is alleged to have stolen a package from the door step of aGlenmerry home. Photo: Trail RCMP

The night of Dec. 3, a frontline Trail and Greater District RCMP officer received a report of a theft of a package worth $50 from the front porch of a residence on Carnation Drive, in Trail.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video stealing the package and Trail RCMP request assistance from the public in identifying the suspect in the photograph.

If you recognize the man, police ask you to call the detachment at 250.364.2566 to speak to an investigator.

