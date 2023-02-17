Trail hospice urges public to make waves in swim-a-thon fundraiser

Hospice volunteer Heather Potter will be diving into the swim-a-thon for the fourth consecutive year

Hospice supporter Heather Potter will participate in the annual swim-a-thon fundraiser on March 9. Photo: contributed

The Greater Trail Hospice Society (GTHS) is holding its annual swim-a-thon fundraiser on Thursday, March 9 at the Trail Aquatic Centre.

“This event is our major fundraiser of the year,” says Society Chair Brenda Hooper. “We’ve held this event most years since 1997 and rely on the funds generated to support our Hospice Programs.”

Local hospice volunteer Heather Potter will be taking part in the 2023 swim-a-thon for the fourth consecutive year and hopes to surpass the $200 she raised in sponsorship for Hospice in last year’s event.

“I enjoy swimming, but I wouldn’t describe myself as a regular swimmer,” said Potter.

“The swim-a-thon is a great way to raise awareness and funds for an important local cause and get some exercise too. We all experience grief at some point in our lives and Hospice was there to offer me compassion and support during one of my hardest times.

“This is my way of giving back to my community some of the kindness I received,” Potter added.

Many people think that Hospice care is only for end-of-life. When GTHS began in 1987, that was the case but its purpose has evolved and it now encourages people to take control earlier.

Volunteers help people navigate chronic life-limiting illness and its associated isolation; complete Advance Care Plans and support those who are grieving. Its Legacy Project and Virtual Reality Glasses Travel Package also support people in reminiscing and looking back at their lives.

Anyone interest in taking part in next month’s swim-a-thon can contact the GTHS Office (250 364 6204) or email: info@trailhospice.org to receive a swimmer’s pledge package.

“We’ll be on deck from noon to 8.30 p.m. on the day of the fundraiser to collect pledges and cheer everyone on,” said Hooper. “We hope that lots of people will join us as swimmers, sponsors and spectators to support this important work. Whether you stay dry, float, dogpaddle or aim for a personal best – let’s make some waves, and a difference, together!”

Residents can also sign up for the Spring round of volunteer training for hospice services in March and April.

Donations to the swim-a-thon can be made online through Canada Helps via the Hospice’s website: https://www.trailhospice.org/donate.htm

