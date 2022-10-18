Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre

Trail aquatic centre reopens

City crews repaired a broken watermain, restoring service to the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre

The Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre reopened today (Tuesday, Oct. 18), after a burst watermain near Butler Park shut the facility down on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Following several delays, the city reported Monday that the pool and fitness centre at the aquatic centre will re-open for its regular hours of operation.

City crews were able to restore service to residents of East Trail soon after the water main ruptured by bypassing the line to the Aquatic Centre, but leaving it without water.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding and we look forward to seeing everyone back at the facility,” read a release.

The pool is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 6 a.m. to noon and 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 12:30 to 8 p.m.

It opens Saturday from 9 to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Fitness Centre is open Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more info call Trail Parks & Recreation at 250-364-0858 or click trail.ca.

Trail aquatic centre remains temporarily closed

City of TrailHobbies and LeisureServices

