Kimberley RCMP commend actions of two bystanders who provided life saving measures on unresponsive three-year-old who nearly drowned in Wasa Lake on July 25.

Three-year-old saved after nearly drowning in Wasa Lake

Unresponsive child pulled from water and resuscitated

The Kimberley RCMP is recognizing and commending the actions of the individuals who saved the life of a three-year-old child who nearly drown in Wasa Lake on July 25.

The RCMP were called around 1 p.m. to Wasa for a reported drowning involving a small child and investigation indicated the three-year-old had gone into the water and was then unresponsive.

The girl was then rescued by her father and two bystanders. The two bystanders provided life-saving measure resulting in the resuscitation of the child.

She was transported to East Kootenay Regional Hospital before getting transferred to a larger medical facility.

According to RCMP the child is in stable condition.

