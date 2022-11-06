Power lines are seen against cloudy skies near Murvale, Ont. northwest of Kingston, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Power outages stretched into a second day for tens of thousands of BC Hydro customers, as crews continued to repair the damage caused by Friday’s fierce storms throughout British Columbia’s south coast.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Power lines are seen against cloudy skies near Murvale, Ont. northwest of Kingston, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Power outages stretched into a second day for tens of thousands of BC Hydro customers, as crews continued to repair the damage caused by Friday’s fierce storms throughout British Columbia’s south coast.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Thousands remain without power after B.C. windstorm, snow in the forecast

Parts of Metro Vancouver could see some wet snow, Environment Canada says

Power outages stretched into a second day for thousands of BC Hydro customers, as crews continued to repair the damage caused by Friday’s fierce storms throughout British Columbia’s south coast.

As of 2 a.m., nearly 11,000 customers were still without power, down from 330,000, with the utility posting an update on its website saying it hoped to restore electricity to the majority of those affected at some point overnight.

However, BC Hydro did say those in Chilliwack and other parts of the Fraser Valley could expect to be without power through Sunday, due to what it described as “extensive damage.”

The company said additional crews would arrived Sunday morning to help with restoration efforts.

The City of Vancouver issued a statement saying the windstorm produced gusts in excess of 70 to 90 kilometres per hour, and crews were working to clean up downed trees while preparing for the possibility of snow on Sunday.

Environment Canada warned that parts of Metro Vancouver could see some wet snow, though any accumulation is expected to start at 100 metres above sea level.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. windstormEnvironment Canada weatherpower outagesSnow

Previous story
Canadian banks readying for carbon offsets to go big, even as doubts remain
Next story
Doctors, nurses call for action on crumbling care, health ministers meet in Vancouver

Just Posted

Beaver Valley Nitehawks forward Nathan Dominici beats Creston goalie Jacob Burnside for the game winner in a 4-1 victory over the Thundercats Saturday at the B.V. Arena. Photo: Jim Bailey
Stojan backstops Nitehawks to win over Thundercats

Biarki Weeks stands in front of the University of Victoria communication tower that will receive signals from ORCASat, due to be launched later this month. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay-raised engineering student sets sights on the stars

Before and after images of a grave marker in disrepair. Photos: Submitted
Columbia Cemetery monuments get new lease on life

Heavy snow is expected for the Kootenay Pass to Paulson Summit tonight and continuing to Saturday. Photo: Jim Bailey
Heavy snowfall warning issued for West Kootenay