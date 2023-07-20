Third week of July brings plenty of calls to Trail RCMP

Latest media brief released by the Trail and Greater District RCMP detachment

Between drivers allegedly impaired, a pedestrian seriously injured in the Gulch, theft in Fruitvale, and a suspicious backyard find, the third week of July brought busy days — and nights — for the Trail and Greater District RCMP.

Not so bright

The night of Thursday, July 13, a Trail RCMP officer was on routine patrol in a marked police vehicle on Spokane Street, Rossland, when he observed someone driving a small hatchback without the lights on.

The officer pulled over the driver, a 21-year-old Rossland man. The officer allegedly made observations that led him to suspect the man’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. Police report that a subsequent breathalyzer resulted in a fail.

The man was issued an immediate 90-day driving prohibition and his vehicle is in impound for at least 30 days.

“Trail RCMP officers continue to proactively make patrols of our streets in an effort to keep them safer all summer long,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

Pedestrian hit

Just before noon on Friday, July 14, first responders attended to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Rossland Avenue, near the Colombo Lodge.

Police say the 66-year old woman, from Vanderhoof, allegedly crossed Rossland Avenue outside the designated crosswalk when the vehicle collided with her.

The woman sustained life-threatening injuries.

She was transported by ambulance to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital and remains in critical condition.

The matter was captured on surveillance cameras and is under investigation.

“We hope that the woman recovers from her injuries and makes a full recovery,” adds Wicentowich.

Smash-n-grab

Early Saturday, July 15, the RCMP received a report of a break, enter, and theft from a business in the 1900 block of Main Street, in Fruitvale.

Police report that at 3:41 a.m. a suspect used a rock to smash out a window to the front door. Once inside, the suspect stole several beverages before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The crime was captured on video surveillance. The RCMP’s forensic section was requested to examine the scene.

This case, however, does not end there.

On Sunday, July 16, shortly before 2 a.m., the RCMP responded to an alarm at a business located in the 1400 block of Highway 3B, near Fruitvale.

Officers located a Trail man, 35, inside an alleged stolen vehicle parked outside of the business. The man was arrested without incident.

Police suspected that the vehicle was the same one used the day previous in the break and enter on Main Street. Officers seized evidence they suspected linked these two offences.

When a representative for the Highway 3B property arrived, the RCMP examined the inside of the business.

That’s when they discovered that while the alarm went off, this wasn’t an attempted break and enter.

No forced entry was evident nor were items stolen from inside the business.

The culprit? In fact it was a bird.

Police say the feathered perpetrator made its way into the building and set off the alarm.

“Police have often relied on stool pigeons to report on crime,” quips Wicentowich.

Shed fire

Sunday morning, (July 16), RCMP officers and Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded to a report of a fire in a detached shed located in the 900 block of 7th Street, in Montrose. The fire was noticed by one of the children who lived in a residence on the same property. The child reported it to her mother, who then called for assistance.

Police say the fire is not considered suspicious.

“We would like to praise the young girl for reporting the fire and bringing the matter to a safe conclusion,” Wicentowich says. “Her quick action prevented the fire from spreading and causing further damage to other structures.”

Bone of non-contention

Sunday morning, (July 16), an officer received a call about a bone discovered in a yard in the 900 block of Nelson Avenue, in Trail. The homeowner unearthed the bone while digging a hole in his yard. An officer took photos of the osseous find and sent them to a forensic anthropologist, who confirmed it was not human.

“We would like to thank the homeowner for notifying us about the bone,” Wicentowich adds. “Trail RCMP was happy to confirm it was non-human.”

Motorcycle flees

Sunday afternoon (July 16), an officer was on routine patrol in a marked police vehicle when she spotted a man riding a blue Yamaha motorcycle bearing B.C. licence plate Z87603. The person was driving westbound on Victoria Street Bridge, in Trail.

The officer discovered that the motorcycle was allegedly uninsured. When she attempted to detain the rider roadside, he fled from police.

The man and motorcycle were last seen weaving in and out of traffic on Rossland Avenue toward Warfield.

The driver is described as Caucasian with a blonde ponytail, blonde beard, and wearing a skull cap motorcycle helmet, a sleeveless shirt, and shorts.

Police report that the motorcycle was recently sold “to a man named Glen.”

Anyone with information about the identity of the driver or whereabouts of the motorcycle, is asked to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

Impaired driver

Sunday afternoon (July 16), an officer responded to a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Highway 3B and Highway 22A.

It is alleged that after veering into the wrong lane, a local man, driving a Chevrolet Impala, sideswiped a woman, 28, driving a Mitsubishi van. The RCMP report that both parties stopped to exchange information and requested police to attend the scene.

The responding officer allegedly made an observation that led her to believe the man’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. Police report that a subsequent breathalyzer resulted in a fail.

The male driver was issued an immediate 90-day driving prohibition and his vehicle is in impound for at least 30 days.

