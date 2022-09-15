Thick blanket of wildfire smoke lingers in the West Kootenay

The response to several fires in the Southeast Fire Centre (SEFC) continued this week.
Saturday morning, a blanket of thick smoke settled over most of the fire centre region, which encompasses the entire West Kootenay. While local fires are contributing, the SEFC says the majority of the smoke is coming from large fires that are burning in western Washington, Oregon, and the south coast of British Columbia.
Atmospheric conditions are expected to be conducive to smoke staying in the region over the next 24 to 48 hours. Actual smoke levels will depend not only on atmospheric conditions, but also on smoke output from the fires south of the border, which can be difficult to predict.
Current heavy smoke is keeping fire behaviour low on fires within the region, in some cases, this is allowing ground personnel to get further ahead on direct attack strategies. However, SEFC says this increased smoke also means that aircraft operations are greatly limited, and in many cases, cannot be carried out safely.
Airtankers are unable to fly in this type of visibility and helicopter bucketing operations become even more high risk. Helicopters are now only able to fly in limited capacity to perform reconnaissance flights and bucketing operations as pockets of visibility allow.
B.C. Wildfires 2022Kootenays