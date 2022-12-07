Social Development Minister Karina Gould says 35,000 families have applied for the new dental benefit for their children since applications opened a week ago. Gould stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Social Development Minister Karina Gould says 35,000 families have applied for the new dental benefit for their children since applications opened a week ago. Gould stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Tens of thousands of families have applied for federal child dental benefit: Gould

Eligible families can get up to $650 per child per year

Social Development Minister Karina Gould says 35,000 people have applied for the new child dental benefit since the program opened a week ago.

Gould was responding to an opposition question in the House of Commons about Canadians who are struggling with the rising cost of living.

The new benefit is aimed at children under the age of 12 from low- and middle-income families who do not have private insurance.

Eligible families can get up to $650 per child per year to help with the cost of dental care.

It’s a cornerstone of the supply-and-confidence agreement between the Liberals and the New Democrats, which will see the NDP support the minority government on key votes in exchange for progress on shared priorities.

The government expects to receive about 500,000 applications for the nearly billion-dollar benefit program.

RELATED: Federal dental care benefit gets go-ahead from House of Commons

DentalFederal Politics

Previous story
B.C. finance minister replaced in Premier David Eby’s cabinet shuffle
Next story
Kamloops mayor recuses himself from entire council meeting citing conflict of interest

Just Posted

The city is asking Rossland residents to check out their first draft of the Recreation Master Plan and provide feedback. Photo: Jim Bailey
Attn: Travel delays postpone Rossland’s Recreation Master Plan sessions

West Kootenay Transit stuffed the bus last month for local food banks throughout Greater Trail, and will be starting up its Red Mountain ski bus route on Dec. 10. From left: Kelly Hutchison, Bill Hicks, Trevor Stach, and Sherry McCuaig, GM of West Kootenay BC Transit. Missing: Brenda Simonetta. (Jim Bailey photo)
Red Mt. ski bus back on schedule

Katrine Conroy is the new provincial finance minister. Photo: Government of B.C.
Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy named B.C. finance minister

Electric rates are set to increase Jan. 1.
FortisBC increasing electricity rates by almost 4% in January