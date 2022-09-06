A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Teen couple arrested after man stabbed multiple times in downtown Vancouver

The suspects were arrested without incident, police said

A teen couple has been arrested after a man was stabbed numerous times outside a Downtown Vancouver hotel on Labour Day (Sept. 5).

Vancouver police say officers were called to a Hornby Street single room occupancy building around 8 a.m. Monday, after a 25-year-old man walked inside with multiple stab wounds.

Eyewitnesses to the attack were able to help officers locate the suspects, a 16-year-old girl and her teenaged boyfriend, near Andy Livingston Park in the Downtown Eastside.

“The suspects were arrested without incident, and the victim was taken to hospital for urgent treatment. Miraculously, despite his horrific injuries, we believe he will survive,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement.

Investigators believe the victim was known to his attackers and that the stabbing was targeted. No further details on the identities of the suspects or victim have been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
Liberal cabinet meeting in Vancouver, looks to regroup ahead of fall sitting
Next story
Police watchdog investigating man’s death in B.C. jail cell

Just Posted

Castlegar Search and Rescue assisted a lost hiker on Sept. 4. Photo: CSAR
Castlegar Search and Rescue aids lost hiker

Tim Schewe
Drivesmart column: Time to talk school zones

Photo: Trail Times
Kootenay Columbia students head back to class

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau at Cottonwood Falls in Nelson on Sept. 3. She visited the city over the Labour Day weekend and visited the Cottonwood Market, met supporters at a Lakeside Park gathering, and took part in the Pride Parade. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
BC Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau talks housing, old growth in visit to Nelson