Teck Trail ops seen from downtown Trail. Photo: Sheri Regnier

Teck Trail ops seen from downtown Trail. Photo: Sheri Regnier

Teck outlines economic contributions to Trail area

To read the full report, visit: Teck.com.

According to an economic contribution report released by Teck Resources Ltd. on Tuesday, Trail operations has generated $1.1 billion in total economic contributions to the area; created or sustained over 3,455 jobs (direct and indirect); and contributed $21.4 million in taxes and government revenues to governments at direct, indirect and induced levels.

“Our people are proud to contribute to the communities and jurisdictions where we operate, including Trail, through creation of family-supporting jobs, economic activity, and revenue to governments to support essential services like education and healthcare,” Jonathan Price, Teck Resources CEO, said in a Dec. 20 statement. “These economic contributions are directly linked with our work to responsibly provide critical minerals essential to modern society and for the global transition to a low-carbon economy.”

Prepared by Deloitte, Teck’s annual economic contribution report details the economic benefits created in the communities and jurisdictions where Teck operates, including payments to suppliers, employee wages and benefits, and payments to governments.

It captures not only Teck’s direct economic impacts, but also the indirect impacts which arise from generating demand for goods and services provided by suppliers, and the induced impacts which arise from the spending of salaries and wages earned as a result of its operations.

To read the full report, visit: Teck.com.

About Teck

As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Green metals and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

City of TrailKootenaysLocal BusinessRosslandtech industryWage growth

Previous story
Snowstorm stops mail service in Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island
Next story
PODCAST: Canucks at a crossroads, plus memories of old-time road hockey

Just Posted

B.C. pre-Christmas storm is expected to turn icy beginning Thursday (Dec. 22) as remaining snow hardens and freezing rain falls. (Sergey Gorbachev/ Pixabay)
‘Potentially dangerous’: Arctic front bringing icy winds, freezing rain to much of B.C.

Nelson CARES’ office in Nelson. The non-profit organization says nearly $600,000 was stolen from its account at the Nelson and District Credit Union. Photo: Tyler Harper
Fraud costs Nelson non-profit organization $600,000

The photo above is from the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre collection digitized courtesy of the Columbia Basin Institute. Do you have original photos capturing Rossland’s storied history? Consider donating them to the Rossland Archives. The original can be scanned and then returned to the donor.
Our History in Pictures

Image: RCMP logo
Accused shooter at Trail ambulance station served time for manslaughter