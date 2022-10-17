Teck begins wildfire mitigation work in Rossland

The 8-week job will mostly be completed weekdays during daylight hours

Teck Metals Ltd. is advising locals that crews will be completing fuel management work on Deer Park Hill in Rossland, along Drake’s Trail.

The plan is for the work to be continuous with, and similar to, other fuel management projects in the area.

The objective of the project is to reduce hazardous forest fuels and to decrease wildfire risk to the adjacent residents and the community.

Crews will be thinning small conifers, pruning retained conifers, and removing woody debris on the ground.

Materials will be piled and burned onsite.

Work is scheduled to start Monday, Oct. 17. It will take place over an eight-week period, potentially through to December. The majority of work will be completed during daylight hours — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Monday through Friday.

Some work on weekend days may occur, as well.

The following impacts to nearby residents and trail users should be expected while work is occurring:

Temporary trail closures, signage will be posted at entry/access points;

Crew trucks parked on Dunn Crescent;

Crews on foot carrying chainsaws, brush saws, jerry cans, and other forestry equipment;

Sounds of chainsaws and/or chippers;

Smell of smoke and/or visible smoke.

