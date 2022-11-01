‘Tea, Music and Artifacts’ coming to Trail library

Performers Brendan McLeod and Adrian Glynn of Canadian folk collective, The Fugitives, are special guests for “Tea, Music, and Artifacts,” at the Trail library on Monday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. The free event includes discussion, an artifacts display and a pop-up performance of excerpts from “Ridge.” Register to attend by calling the library or online at traillibrary.com. Image: Trail library

Leading up to the recommencement of a public service at the Trail Cenotaph on Remembrance Day, locals have a unique opportunity to join Tea, Music and Artifacts, and learn about Canada’s military past through live music and treasures from the archives.

The free event goes Monday, Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. in the Trail library. Archives manager Elinor Morrissey will be joined by two very special guests — Brendan McLeod and Adrian Glynn of a Canadian folk band called The Fugitives — in a discussion, Q and A, artifacts display and a pop-up performance by the musicians.

The artists are in town next week in advance of Performing Arts Trail bringing their poignant performance to The Bailey on Tuesday, Nov. 8 called Ridge: The Fugitives.

The Tuesday night show features music and storytelling about the young soldiers at Vimy Ridge, based on the soldiers’ own songs and letters. The album from the show, “Trench Songs” was nominated for a Juno last year.

Registration is required for Tea, Music, and Artifacts.

Call the library 250.364.1731 or register online at: traillibrary.com.

For a preview of the show click here: Ridge: The Fugitives

Ridge: The Fugitives

Ridge is described as “a vivid, kinetic, intimate, and personal examination of our connection to the past that passionately argues against the exploitation of young lives.”

Featuring musical interpretations of First World War soldier songs and reading of soldier letters performed by Brendan McLeod and his band The Fugitives.

Often called the “battle that made Canada,” Vimy Ridge resulted in over 10,000 Canadian casualties.

Through this visceral work, told through direct storytelling, verbatim theatre, and live music, McLeod examines misconceptions and varying perspectives around the battle, while drawing parallels to other formative events in the nation’s past.

Through musical interpretations, Ridge probes difficult yet necessary questions about how and why we grieve.

McLeod is a writer, theatre artist, and musician. He is the author of one novel, one poetry collection, and five theatre shows. He was the 2012 Poet of Honor at the Canadian Festival of Spoken Word and the 2015 Poet of Honour at the Victoria Spoken Word Festival.

The Fugitives is a folk collective headed by songwriters McLeod and Adrian Glynn. They are joined by banjo player Chris Suen (Viper Central) and violinist Carly Frey (The Coal Porters). The band has been nominated for multiple Canadian Folk Music and Western Canadian Music Awards, including Best Songwriter, Best Roots Group, and Best Vocal Group.

The Bailey performance starts at 7:30 p.m. with reserved seating only.

Read more: Local News

Read more: Entertainment



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First World WarRemembrance DaySecond World WarTrail and District Arts CouncilTrail and District Public LibraryVeterans