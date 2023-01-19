Symposia coming to Trail this summer, open houses in May

Open houses slated for May 10 in Rossland, and May 11 in Fruitvale.

The Trust is inviting Basin residents to participate in its community engagement process and provide thoughts. Locally, the events go May 10 in Rossland and May 11 in Fruitvale. Photo: Trail Times

Columbia Basin Trust (Trust) will soon be travelling to meet with residents to hear their insight about the region and to make plans for the future.

“This is an opportunity for everyone who lives in the Basin to share your perspective on how we can realize an even better future for this incredible region,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Trust president and chief executive officer.

“I am so pleased to invite residents to the conversations that will determine how the Trust can best support communities in the future. We all have a stake in this as residents, and that’s why we call this process ‘Our Trust, Our Future.’”

Throughout April and May, the Trust will be offering in-person open houses and facilitated conversations in 20 communities across the Basin.

These events will be opportunities for residents to explore their vision for their communities and the entire region.

Locally there’s a May 10 session scheduled for the Rossland Miners’ Hall and a May 11 event slated for the Fruitvale Memorial Centre. Both events will run an open house from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a guided community conservation from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“Join us at our open house and share what’s important to you and your community,” the Trust adds. “Free of charge.”

Virtual meetings and an online survey will also be made available.

At three regional symposia slated for May and June, the Trust will present common themes that emerge during the open houses.

The Trust says the three regional wrap-ups — to be hosted in Trail, Cranbrook and Golden — will provide further opportunity for the people of the Basin to discuss common themes and ideas.

Additionally, the symposia will offer local food as well as visual art and music from regional artists and entertainers.

A well-known Canadian personality will be the events’ keynote speaker, however the identity is not yet being revealed.

Learn about dates for local community meetings and read about “Our Trust, Our Future” at: ourtrust.org/future.

Founded in 1995 to support social, economic and environmental initiatives, Trust programs and activities are guided by a management plan, which is developed through consultations with Basin residents.



