Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey council votes to maintain RCMP as city’s police department

Surrey Police Service ‘to pause all new hiring and expenditures pending further council direction’

Surrey city council cast an historic vote Monday night (Nov. 14) on the next course of action for Surrey’s embattled policing transition.

On a 5-4 vote, council decided to maintain the Surrey RCMP as this city’s police of jurisdiction instead of forging ahead with the Surrey Police Service.

City staff will now prepare a plan for Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth’s approval to that end, as well as issue a letter on council’s behalf to the Surrey Police Board “to pause all new hiring and expenditures pending further council direction.”

Mayor Brenda Locke and her Surrey Connect five-member majority campaigned on keeping the RCMP.

She and councillors Harry Bains, Rob Stutt, Pardeep Kooner and Gordon Hepner voted in favour, while Safe Surrey Coalition councillors Doug Elford and Mandeep Nagra voted against keeping the RCMP as did Surrey First councillors Mike Bose and Linda Annis.

Surrey First issued a press release Monday calling for a referendum on the issue, in which Annis said, “The nine of us elected to council on October 15 should not be making this final decision.”

Annis wrote a letter to Farnworth urging him to call on the City of Surrey to hold a public referendum on the policing question, arguing that “this costly back-and-forth will remain a political football unless the voters of Surrey are finally allowed to decide this issue.” She tried to have the motion amended toward staging a referendum, but it was defeated.

READ ALSO: Farnworth says Surrey can submit ‘untransitioning’ police plan

READ ALSO: Sticking with RCMP would save taxpayers $520M over next 4 years, Surrey Connect claims

READ ALSO: Surrey Police Board forging ahead

READ ALSO: Pledge sees 275 of 293 Surrey Police Service officers reject crossing over to RCMP

READ ALSO: Surrey mayor hopes plan to reverse police transition ready for Farnworth by November’s end


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreySurreySurrey Police Servicesurrey rcmp

Previous story
Bird flu fighters in B.C. face unprecedented challenge, as H5N1 spreads across Canada
Next story
PODCAST: Real-time reno: Deficiency walkthrough

Just Posted

The Glade Watershed Preservation Society, along with the Laird Creek Water Users Association, have both expressed concerns about logging in forests from which they get their drinking water. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Preserve first, log second, says West Kootenay rural watershed report

Ten years ago this week, Marilyn Fayant Taylor, then-Kootenay regional director for Métis Nation B.C., was anticipating the inaugural Métis flag raising in the City of Trail. “This is the first time we have asked the city to raise our flag,” Taylor said Nov. 14, 2013. On behalf of 400 local Métis people, that year Taylor and Myrtle Servatius, president of Kootenay South Métis Society, approached Trail council to request the flag raising in honour of Louis Riel, a spiritual and political Métis leader hanged for treason on Nov. 16, 1885. “For many years we were invisible in the community,” Taylor shared. “And with the good response, we will be happy to see the Métis flag flying this year.” Photo: Trail Times
Community invited to Métis flag raising at Trail city hall

L-R: Leanne Heppell, executive vice president and chief ambulance officer at BC Emergency Health Services; Bruce Moffat, service medal recipient; and Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of B.C. Photo: Submitted
B.C. paramedic, formerly of Trail, recognized for 30 years of exemplary service

Photo: Submitted
Kootenay Boundary directors sworn in