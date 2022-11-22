Environment Canada advises drivers to adjust their driving, turn on lights and remain at safe distances, use winter tires, and carry chains on the passes. File photo

Environment Canada advises drivers to adjust their driving, turn on lights and remain at safe distances, use winter tires, and carry chains on the passes. File photo

Snowfall warning issued for Kootenays

Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass will receive heavy snow

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Snow is expected to begin Tuesday and fall through to Wednesday morning, with projected accumulations of 15-to-20 centimetres with low visibility in heavy snow.

Environment Canada advises drivers to adjust their driving, turn on lights and remain at safe distances, use winter tires, and carry chains on the passes.

Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca. The webcam at the Paulson Summit is not available until further notice pending repairs after vandalization.

The snow warning also applies to the Coquihalla Summit, Rogers Pass, and the north and west Columbia including Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Paulson Summit webcam vandalized, replacement delayed

Previous story
Alberta man killed in head-on crash near Sparwood

Just Posted

Trail Smoke Eaters forward Nic Remissong committed to the NCAA Air Force Falcons for the 2023-24 season. Photo: Jim Bailey
Smoke Eaters forward commits to Air Force

Environment Canada advises drivers to adjust their driving, turn on lights and remain at safe distances, use winter tires, and carry chains on the passes. File photo
Snowfall warning issued for Kootenays

The Seven Summits Gr. 10 Social Studies class embarked on a historic journey from Rossland to Castlegar, Slocan Valley, New Denver, Trout Lake, Nakusp, and back. (Photo by Tara Hauck)
Seven Summits: Demystifying history’s mysteries

Fire at 425 Rossland Ave. Monday night. Photo: Submitted
Raging house fire in Trail Gulch Monday night