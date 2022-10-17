Smoky skies prompt air quality advisory for Trail area

Wildfire smoke expected to impact air quality over the next 24 to 48 hours

Smoky skies prompted Environment Canada to issue an air quality advisory for the West Kootenay, including Trail, Rossland, Castlegar and Nelson.

Regions of B.C. are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour.

Wildfire smoke is a natural part of our environment but it is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health.

People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can harm your health.

For more details visit: www.canada.ca.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.

