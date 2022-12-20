Smoke Eaters doc ‘Trophy Town’ to air over holidays, get in line for merch

Trophy Town T-shirts will be available in the new year.

If you are a hockey fan and/or a collector of all things unique, get set for Trophy Town airing on Hollywood Suite over the holidays and its very own merchandise coming to Trail in the new year.

Promotion is part and parcel of making films, and Trophy Town, the story of the ‘39 and ‘61 World Champion Trail Smoke Eaters, wouldn’t be complete without its own historic piece of memorabilia.

According to Trophy Town writer/director and the person who inspired the logo, Robert Barrett, the Trophy Town T-shirts must be officially approved before going on sale early in January.

The logo shows ‘61 Smoke Eaters goalie Seth Martin in his Team Canada jersey standing elated with his arms in the air, surrounded by teammates celebrating their gold medal victory over Russia at the 1961 World Ice Hockey Championship.

“My art concept and I brought on a designer who was on the team who designed the Raptors logo, to bring it to life,” explained Barrett. “I really dig it.”

Also, earlier this month Barrett joined Trophy Town executive producers Toccar Brown and Brad Daniels at the Hunt Club in Toronto for the film’s premiere screening. Well attended and well-received, the film was enjoyed as much in Toronto as at its multiple sold out screenings at the Royal Theatre in Trail.

“The Toronto screening was amazing,” said Barrett. “The film received a standing ovation. Which to me, means you can relate to this film without personally knowing the team or Trail.”

The documentary holds universal appeal, its unique characters and their own personal stories woven into an evocative and powerful tale that contributed to making hockey a vital part of our Canadian identity.

“Their victory brought Trail recognition world wide, to the point that when I was in Europe playing at a World Championship, I was reminded several times of that team by the locals and they wanted updates on where the players were,” said Trophy Town narrator, former NHLer, TSN commentator and Trail native, Ray Ferraro.

“Made me very proud of my home.”

Trophy Town aired on TSN in September, and will be available for viewing on Hollywood Suite on Dec. 26 at 7:55 p.m., Dec. 27 at 7:15 a.m., and Dec. 28 at 10:10 a.m. Subscribers can also access it on demand.

“I’m going to look into seeing if we can get Trophy Town to run on Air Canada flights,” added Barrett.

