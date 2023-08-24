Slowly, but surely: McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna improving

Some evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts on Wednesday, Aug. 23

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on but has been improving BC Wildfire Services continue to battle the blaze. (BC Wildfire Services)

The McDougall Creek wildfire remains at 12,318 hectares as the sun rises on Thursday, Aug. 24.

On Wednesday, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (COEOC) rescinded some evacuation orders by downgrading them to alerts. This means the residents who live at these addresses can return home but must still be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. The properties that were on order but are now on alert are:

2210, 2149, 2155, 2182 and 2232 Horizon Drive;

South of Shannon Lake Road and Alexandria Way, properties from 2890 through to 2972 Shannon Lake Road;

2735, 2649, 1850 and 2025 Shannon Lake Road;

All properties along Alexandria Way, Moore Drive, Shawna Court, Helgason Drive, Golf Course Drive, Shannon View Drive, Cornerstone Drive and Hedgestone Drive.

For a map of evacuation orders and alerts visit cordemergency.ca/map.

COEOC will provide an update on the three Central Okanagan wildfires at 10 a.m. Thursday.

There are 84 properties in West Kelowna and the Westbank First Nation that suffered damage as a result of the wildfire, and 90 in the RDCO’s West electoral area.

The McDougall Creek fire in West Kelowna is part of the Grouse Complex, which also includes the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna and the Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre will provide a news conference and online streaming update for media about the response to the McDougall Creek wildfire impacting West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and the Regional District of Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

Time: 10 a.m. PDT

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

