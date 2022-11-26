Sleeping in a running vehicle leads to drugs, weapons seized from Trail man

Trail police responded to complaint of man sleeping in a parked vehicle that was still running

A Trail man is facing criminal charges after police allegedly seized a cache of street drugs and weapons during a roadside investigation earlier this month.

Police say officers attended a complaint about a man sleeping inside a running vehicle parked on Glover Road the afternoon of Monday, Nov. 14.

The RCMP located the man — a 40-year old from Trail identified as Timothy James Johnston —while he was asleep inside the vehicle.

During the roadside investigation, officers allegedly discovered drug use paraphernalia and a loaded shotgun inside the vehicle.

Johnston was arrested and taken into police custody without incident.

Police allegedly located 7.2 grams of a white powdery substance suspected to be methamphetamine, a replica handgun, knives, body armour, a significant amount of ammunition, and other items during a subsequent search of the vehicle.

Johnston has appeared via phone before a provincial court judge and was released on several conditions.

He has been charged with one count of transporting a loaded fire arm.

Johnston is slated for his next court appearance in Rossland on Dec. 15.

“Trail RCMP will be forwarding a full report to provincial Crown counsel and believe that more criminal charges will be laid against Mr. Johnston in regards to this incident,” states Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, Trail RCMP detachment commander.

