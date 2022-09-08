Sign up for Trust AGM, learn about annual report

Board chair Jocelyn Carver and President and CEO Johnny Strilaeff will share highlights of the Trust’s annual report at the Trust’s Annual General Meeting on Sept. 22, online and in person in Valemount. Photo: Submitted

Despite a world that has shifted, people and communities in the Columbia Basin have been able to rely on a constant resource: Columbia Basin Trust (Trust). Its continued ability to be a cornerstone in the region—enabling groups to strengthen and grow, and to deliver projects with impact—is laid out in its most recent annual report.

“Two of our guiding principles have come to the forefront over the past couple of years: flexibility and responsiveness,” said Johnny Strilaeff, President and Chief Executive Officer, Columbia Basin Trust. “With the onset of the pandemic, we had to rapidly adapt the ways we work with residents, communities and organizations. Groups in the region have not only overcome challenges, but strengthened and grown. They’ve shown resiliency, innovation and determination. We’re pleased we’ve been able to support their plans.”

In 2021/22, Columbia Basin Trust provided $87.8 million to support the efforts of Basin communities and residents, including nearly 2,400 projects.

In 2021/22, revenues rose to over $96 million thanks to the performance of the Trust’s investments including hydropower facilities, jointly owned with Columbia Power Corporation. The Trust provided $87.8 million over the year to support the efforts of Basin communities and residents. This included $62.4 million in granting programs and initiatives, which aided nearly 2,400 projects, $12.5 million in capital projects to bolster economic development and increase broadband infrastructure, $5.9 million in business loans and $7 million in real estate and commercial investments.

Learn more in the Trust’s newly released 2021/22 Annual Service Plan Report.

The Trust also made progress on its Columbia Basin Management Plan Strategic Priorities, which expire at the end of 2023. To renew the plan, the Trust will undertake an extensive public input process from fall 2022 to fall 2023, including in-person community meetings, virtual meetings and symposia.

To hear more about the Trust’s work and to celebrate the work of people and communities over the past year, the Trust invites you to attend its Annual General Meeting. This will take place online and in person (at the Best Western in Valemount) on September 22, 2022, from 4 to 5 p.m. PT / 5 to 6 p.m. MT.

During the event, Board Chair Jocelyn Carver and President and CEO Johnny Strilaeff will share highlights of the annual report, with examples of how the Trust supported projects and initiatives that impacted the region. They will also welcome questions and comments.

“The perseverance and achievements of people in the region over the past year have been phenomenal, and we’re excited to share some of the stories,” said Strilaeff. “We’re also thrilled that we can reach more people than ever through a virtual and in-person event. We look forward to interacting with you in whichever way you attend.”

To attend in-person or online register at ourtrust.org/agm.

All participants will receive a meeting package which includes a ticket to win one of six gift baskets; if you attend online, make sure to get yours in time by registering by Sept. 15.

Columbia Basin Trust supports the ideas and efforts of the people in the Columbia Basin. To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, and how it helps deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the Basin, visit ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.

