Chase RCMP located what appeared to be a non-emergency vehicle driving in an evacuated area of Sorrento on Aug. 21, 2023. (File photo)

Chase RCMP located what appeared to be a non-emergency vehicle driving in an evacuated area of Sorrento on Aug. 21, 2023. (File photo)

Shuswap man claiming to be firefighter handed 90-day driving prohibition

Officers located driver in evacuated area of Sorrento

A Lee Creek resident was handed a 90-day driving prohibition after being pulled over by police in Sorrento.

Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy said officers were conducting patrols in the evacuated area of Sorrento on Monday, Aug. 21, when they saw a vehicle being driven that did not appear to be connected to any emergency services.

“The vehicle was subsequently stopped and the driver claimed to be helping to fight the fires, in an unofficial capacity,” said Kennedy.

“Police noted that the driver appeared to be intoxicated and conducted sobriety tests on the self-proclaimed firefighter.”

Kennedy said the driver, from Lee Creek, failed the sobriety test and was issued the driving prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

“He was also removed from the evacuation area,” said Kennedy.

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2023RCMPShuswap Lake

Previous story
Record-breaking wildfires inflate forecasted B.C. deficit to $6.7 billion
Next story
Castlegar woman awarded $1.6 million in damages after collision

Just Posted

Michelle Donaldson and Holly Grayson were involved in a collision in this area of Columbia Avenue in Castlegar on Nov. 14, 2015. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar woman awarded $1.6 million in damages after collision

Photo: Sheri Regnier
Kids Rink in Trail arena taking shape

Fruitvale native Joe Cecchini, shown here competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, was recently named new head coach of the National Skeleton program. Photo: contributed by Mark Cecchini
Fruitvale native named head coach of National Skeleton team

Construction work is taking place on Highway 22. Stock photo
Minor delays expected during 2-week highway project south of Castlegar