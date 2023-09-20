Shoreline clean-up goes Sunday at Gyro Park in Trail

BC Rivers Day returns to Trail on Sunday, Sept. 24, with a shoreline clean-up at Gyro Park.
Neighbours United is hosting the event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Join your neighbours as we celebrate everything that the Columbia River provides our community — biodiversity, recreation, beauty, and renewable energy,” Neighbours United said.
“We will begin at Gyro Park and move towards the Victoria Street Bridge.”
Snacks, gloves, and bags will be provided. Long pants are recommended.
For more information or to register visit Outdoor Recreation Council of BC’s website: orcbc.ca/events.
Millions of people around the world will take part in World Rivers Day, Sept. 24, making it one of the largest one-day celebrations on the planet. This annual event has its roots in BC Rivers Day, which is in its 43rd year.
“World Rivers Day strives to increase public awareness of the importance of our waterways as well as the many threats confronting them,” said Mark Angelo, founder of both BC and World Rivers Day and Chair Emeritus of the Rivers Institute at the British Columbia Institute of Technology.
