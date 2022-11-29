Shopping in the Trail area has never been better

Thousands of people dropping by the Last Minute Christmas Market at the Trail mall on Saturday and Sunday as well as Waneta Plaza stores — plus all the top-notch small businesses in the Trail area buzzing with daily and seasonal offerings — truly illustrates that there’s never been a better time to shop all things local.
This timely message coincides with the latest research of LOCO BC, showing consumers want to support local, and local is doing a better job of having quality products available than multinational retailers.
All this comes as BC Buy Local Week launches for an 11th year, running Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, to encourage consumers to do their holiday spending at locally owned businesses.
Buy Local Week is also a reminder to shoppers that supporting Greater Trail businesses with spending is critical for the health and welfare of local communities, especially as record-high inflation and a labour crisis are hitting businesses with a double whammy.
“Buy Local Week is a celebration of the unique contributions that local businesses make to our communities and the local economy,” says Amy Robinson, founder and executive director of LOCO BC, which coordinates BC Buy Local Week. “Our new research shows that consumers prefer to shop local, and highlights how local businesses in-store and online are serving the needs of consumers for quality products, available or delivered quickly, with better service from local people.”
LOCO BC is an organization that uses applied research to engage businesses and educate consumers on the importance of supporting independent businesses. The non-profit researches challenges faced by independent businesses, advocates for reducing these barriers, and works to build bridges between businesses and policymakers.
