Shopping in the Trail area has never been better

Erin Sheppard’s “One of a kind Cakes” creations were more than enough to draw in sweet tooths eager to try the Trail baker’s tasty treats at the Last Minute Christmas Market. Her little helper, however, was the cherry on top as many stopped by to say hello to Erin’s son, Alexander, and wish him a very merry first Christmas. Follow Erin on Instagram: one.ofakindcakes. Photo: Sheri Regnier Thousands dropped by the old Zellers locale at the Trail mall on the weekend to shop the 108 vendor stalls. The something-for-everyone market goes one more weekend; Dec. 10 and Dec. 11. Two of the many incrEDIBLE volunteers who helped make the bountiful market at the Trail mall happen.

Thousands of people dropping by the Last Minute Christmas Market at the Trail mall on Saturday and Sunday as well as Waneta Plaza stores — plus all the top-notch small businesses in the Trail area buzzing with daily and seasonal offerings — truly illustrates that there’s never been a better time to shop all things local.

This timely message coincides with the latest research of LOCO BC, showing consumers want to support local, and local is doing a better job of having quality products available than multinational retailers.

All this comes as BC Buy Local Week launches for an 11th year, running Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, to encourage consumers to do their holiday spending at locally owned businesses.

Buy Local Week is also a reminder to shoppers that supporting Greater Trail businesses with spending is critical for the health and welfare of local communities, especially as record-high inflation and a labour crisis are hitting businesses with a double whammy.

“Buy Local Week is a celebration of the unique contributions that local businesses make to our communities and the local economy,” says Amy Robinson, founder and executive director of LOCO BC, which coordinates BC Buy Local Week. “Our new research shows that consumers prefer to shop local, and highlights how local businesses in-store and online are serving the needs of consumers for quality products, available or delivered quickly, with better service from local people.”

After surveying 850+ consumers across Canada, LOCO BC’s latest research found that local businesses are dominating in-store shopping, with consumers reporting that they spend 54 per cent of their in-store budget at independent businesses.

When shopping online, multinationals still dominate, capturing 56 per cent of consumer spending, compared to 44 per cent with independent businesses. Although consumers are price sensitive amid record-setting inflation, product quality was the factor consumers attributed most importance to, then price, and then a mix of other attributes.

LOCO BC is an organization that uses applied research to engage businesses and educate consumers on the importance of supporting independent businesses. The non-profit researches challenges faced by independent businesses, advocates for reducing these barriers, and works to build bridges between businesses and policymakers.

Read more: #Local News

Read more: #Local History



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailKootenaysLocal BusinessRossland