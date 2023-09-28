‘Shift into Winter’ Sunday

It’s nearing time to get the winters on

Photo: Kimberley Bulletin

Photo: Kimberley Bulletin

Hard to believe another summer has passed, and it’s nearing time to get the winters on.

B.C. law requires winter tires on most provincial highways beginning Sunday. Winter tires or chains are required on many British Columbia highways from Oct. 1 to March 31. For select highways, including mountain passes and rural routes in high snowfall areas, the date extends through April 30.

Mud and snow tires meet the legal requirements for winter tires in B.C., however, it is recommended that people in mountainous regions like the Kootenays use tires with the three-peaked mountain and snow flake symbol. The tires outperform mud and snow tires when temperatures drop to 7 C or lower.

