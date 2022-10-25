Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, right, arrives with his wife Madeleine Collin at a Gatineau, Que. courthouse on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Sexual assault trial concludes for Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, ex-vaccine campaign head

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the former head of the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign, now awaits his fate after his sexual assault trial concluded today in Gatineau, Que.

The Crown prosecutor argued this morning that there is no reason to believe the complainant in the case would forget or become mistaken about the identity of her aggressor in the years since 1988.

She pointed out that Fortin was able to identify names and faces with certainty when looking at military college yearbook photos during his testimony on Monday.

The woman, whose name is under a publication ban, testified last month that she woke up one night in her dorm room to find a man masturbating himself using one of her hands and she is certain it was Fortin.

Fortin’s defence lawyer asked the judge for an acquittal Monday, saying the complainant’s testimony lacked credibility and other witnesses failed to shore up her story.

The judge is expected to render a decision in the case on Dec. 5.

RELATED:Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin takes stand at criminal trial, denies sexual assault

Law and justiceMilitarysexual assault

Previous story
Young female humpback whale ‘Spike’ found dead off Vancouver Island
Next story
Snow warning issued for Highway 3

Just Posted

Elevate partner Chris Derochie and employee Elyse Vickers are thrilled to be part of building the new gym in Rossland. (Jim Bailey photo)
Natural leader joins Elevate Fitness team

Image: RCMP logo
Trail RCMP sergeant sheds light on latest crime stats

Eileen Delehanty Pearkes. Photo: Submitted
‘The Geography of Memory’ book tour stopping in Trail

L-R: Scott Daniels, Trail Elderly Citizens Housing Society for Jubilee Place; Helen Graham, Rotary Club of Trail; Mike Ramsay, Rotary Club of Rossland; and Juris Harlamovs, Rotary Club of Waneta. Photo: Bob Alton
Trail, Rossland, Waneta Rotaries join hands to help low-income seniors