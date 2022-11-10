Services return to Trail area Cenotaphs on Friday

The day starts at 10:30 a.m. with a march from the Fortis building to the Trail Cenotaph

A public service for Remembrance Day is returning to the Trail Cenotaph on Friday, Nov. 11, after a two-year halt due to pandemic restrictions.

The day starts at 10:30 a.m. with a march from the Fortis building to the Cenotaph. Jolene Lott will be singing the national anthem accompanied by the Trail Maple Leaf Band. Captain Eric Olson from the Salvation Army will be leading in prayer, with the address being given by Reverend Meridyth Robertson from the First Presbyterian Church.

Master Warrant Officer Shane Batch will read the Roll of Honour. Last Post will be given by Daralyn Fox, followed by two minutes of silence. The Trail Legion will be serving hot stew after the service and hosting an afternoon of entertainment from the Trail Pipe Band, Highland Dancers and Steps Dance Company.

At the Fruitvale Cenotaph, a public service will start at 10:45 a.m. sharp with Pastor Bryan Henry officiating. After the Roll of Honour reading, two minutes of silence and laying of wreaths, hot drinks and cookies will be available in the South Columbia Search and Rescue hall.

The service in Rossland begins at 10 a.m. in the Rossland Legion hall. A march to the Cenotaph will start at 10:45 a.m. Last Post will be followed by two minutes of silence and laying of wreaths.

