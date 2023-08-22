Seniors health and wellness fair coming to Trail

Seniors are asked to mark their calendars for a new event coming up this fall

There is no fee to attend the Oct. 4 seniors health and wellness fair at the Trail Memorial Centre. Photo: Centre for Ageing Better/Unsplash

Slated for Wednesday, Oct. 4, is the inaugural “Amazing and Aging Seniors Health and Wellness Fair,” from noon to 4 p.m. in the Trail Memorial Centre.

“This new event is an opportunity for seniors to socialize, engage, and learn about health and wellness,” explains Heather Anderson, age-friendly coordinator for Trail, Rossland, and Warfield. “We know there is a growing need for resources for seniors, and there are several organizations in our region offering a range of public, community, and private services,” she adds.

“The event will showcase these services in an exhibitor-style format while offering a social and interactive experience.”

There is no fee to attend, and accessibility to the building and parking have been considered so seniors of all ages and abilities can join in.

The event will take place in the Victoria View Room (old library), the Red Floor Room, and the gymnasium.

Exhibitor booths and tea will run from noon to 3 p.m., demo sessions of chair yoga are slated for 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., and a dance featuring live music by Peter Makortoff will go from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“We anticipate about 200 attendees,” says Anderson. “Guests are welcome to participate in all or just some of the activities. If you’d like to join us for the tea, the dance, or just visit the exhibitors’ room, we’d love to see you.”

The event is a joint venture between Age-Friendly South Kootenay Seniors, the Lower Columbia Better at Home program, the Trail and District Public Library, and the City of Trail.

The committee has issued a call to exhibitors and is accepting registrations until Sept. 15.

The registration form with information about eligibility is available at: trail.ca/SeniorsFair.

