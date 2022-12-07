Seniors are invited to a holiday dance on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Trail Memorial Centre gym. Registration is required. Photo: Unsplash

Seniors are invited to a holiday dance on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Trail Memorial Centre gym. Registration is required. Photo: Unsplash

Seniors Christmas Dance in Trail, Dec. 21

Register in advance by calling 250.364.0888 or 250.364.0858 by Monday, Dec. 19

Ready to waltz, fox trot, or polka?

Then Trail Parks and Recreation along with South Kootenay Seniors says to get your dancing shoes on and join a fun holiday seniors dance on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Trail Memorial Centre gym.

This 50+ event features live 50s, 60s, 70s, pop and country music by Peter Makortoff. Light refreshments will be provided by South Kootenay Seniors.

The fee is $5.

All dance-goers must register in advance by calling Trail Parks and Recreation at 250.364.0888 or 250.364.0858 by Monday, Dec. 19.

Online registration is also available at trailrecreation.ca. The city advises that to register online, an existing account with Trail recreation is required.

For those wanting to set up an account, contact Trail Parks and Recreation for assistance.

City of TrailKootenaysRosslandSeniors

Previous story
Putin denies Western accusations of nuclear sabre-rattling
Next story
Environmental alliance calls for end to fracking as Eby swears in new cabinet

Just Posted

The city is asking Rossland residents to check out their first draft of the Recreation Master Plan and provide feedback. Photo: Jim Bailey
Attn: Travel delays postpone Rossland’s Recreation Master Plan sessions

Katrine Conroy is the new provincial finance minister. Photo: Government of B.C.
Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy named B.C. finance minister

Electric rates are set to increase Jan. 1.
FortisBC sets interim electricity rate for the new year

Rossland Mixed Martial Arts fighter Keanan Patershuk won his second professional bout in Vancouver last weekend thanks to the support of Pride Gym coaches Aaron Price, BJJ coach (left) and Brandon Krumm MMA coach (right). Photo: submitted
Patershuk wins by TKO at Battlefield 75