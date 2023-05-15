SD20 seeking feedback as it considers building new Castlegar school

New secondary or elementary school is being considered

Castlegar Primary School is more than 55 years old. File photo

Kootenay-Columbia School District 20 has identified the need to build a new school in Castlegar.

Castlegar’s schools are getting crowded and enrolment is projected to increase as the city’s population grows.

Twin Rivers Elementary/Castlegar Primary School has been over-capacity for a number of years, hitting 126 per cent of capacity this year with close to 500 students at the combined campuses. Four portables are already in use at the schools. The Castlegar Primary campus is more than 55 years old.

Kinnaird Elementary School has been over capacity since at least 2018. It currently has 424 students (112 per cent of capacity). The school has already converted all flexible space in the building to learning space. It is projected the school will remain over-capacity, even with the addition of two portable classrooms.

Robson Community School hit its capacity in the 2021/2022 school year with 198 students. It is now over capacity based on enrolment and class size limits.

The district has put together four growth options and is looking for community input before submitting a capital plan request to the Ministry of Education, who has the final say on which school districts get money for new schools.

OPTION #1

Build a new secondary school facility for grades 9 – 12, close Castlegar Primary and repurpose Stanley Humphries Secondary (SHSS) as a middle school for grades 6 – 8.

SHSS is the only Castlegar school that is under-utilized. With a capacity of 850 students, the school is only about 74 per cent full.

SD20 says that in meetings with the City of Castlegar, it was suggested that land at the Castlegar & District Community Complex could potentially be repurposed as a new secondary school site. The recreation commission and SD20 could develop an agreement to provide student access to the complex facilities and community access to the new secondary school facilities.

According to the district, positives related to this option include:

• Removing the very old Castlegar Primary school from the district’s inventory

• SHSS is already equipped for middle school programming with shop, foods and arts facilities

• Capacity challenges at Castlegar area schools would be resolved by moving grades 6 – 7 out of elementary schools

• The use of portables would be eliminated or minimized

• Restore flexible learning space to elementary schools

• Both middle and elementary schools would have capacity for childcare spaces.

Negatives related to this option include:

• Ministry approvals can be lengthy and challenging due to the higher cost of secondary schools

• Parents may find configuration changes challenging

• Catchment areas may need to change

• One of the city’s older buildings (SHSS) would remain in SD20 inventory.

OPTION #2

Replace Stanley Humphries Secondary School with a new school facility with the current configuration of grades 8 – 12.

SHSS would be demolished. The replacement school could be built adjacent to current school, or on land at the Castlegar Complex as in option one.

Positives related to this option include:

• Removing an old building (SHSS) from inventory

• Potential student use of complex facilities if that site is chosen

• Potential community use of school facilities

• If complex site is chosen, potential land availability at SHSS site.

Negatives related to this option include:

• Ministry approvals can be lengthy and challenging due to the cost

• Does not address major issues at elementary schools for space and childcare issues.

OPTION #3

Replace Castlegar Primary with a new elementary school.

A new elementary school would be built with enough capacity to eliminate portables at all Castlegar schools and add childcare space.

Positives related to this option include:

• Old building removed from inventory

• Elementary school capacity issues would be resolved

• Castlegar Primary land could be repurposed

• The use of portables would be eliminated or minimized

• Restore flexible learning space to elementary schools

• Childcare space would be created in all Castlegar area elementary schools.

Negatives related to this option include:

• Ministry approvals challenging

• SHSS remains in district inventory as an older facility

• Finding suitable land for new elementary school may be challenging.

OPTION #4

Build an addition to the Twin Rivers Elementary School facility

Castlegar Primary would be closed and demolished. All schools would retain their current organizations. Depending on the size of the addition, catchment areas may change.

Positives related to this option include:

• One K-7 school is preferred over current configuration

• Capacity challenges at Twin Rivers would be addressed

• Use of portables for classroom space at Twin Rivers could be eliminated

• Lower costs than a new build.

Negatives related to this option include:

• Challenging approval process

• Addressing the area’s capacity issues would require an addition so large, it is not operationally feasible

• A reasonably-sized addition would not address capacity challenges at other schools

• No additional childcare space for Castlegar area schools.

Why consider the Complex site?

According to SD20, the reasons to consider locating a school near the recreation complex include:

• Partnership opportunities

• Joint use of tax-payer funded space

• Busiest times for occupancy are opposite each other

• Joint community/school use of gym, theatre space, industrial education shops, music room, home economics lab, tennis courts, skating arena and pool.

Public input must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Monday, May 15. An online survey can be found at sd20.ca. You can also find a video presentation of the options and more information on the district’s long-range facility plan.

READ MORE: Proposed Nelson inhalation site opening delayed by city, resident concerns



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarSchool District No. 20 Kootenay-ColumbiaSchools