Sandy beach in City of Trail

The current forecast shows that the minimum elevation for Arrow Lakes Reservoir has likely been reached for the winter, and that the refill stage has now begun, according to a Jan. 20 BC Hydro statement.

Rain and snow in late December and the storms south of the border in January has allowed BC Hydro to decrease flows out of Arrow Lakes Reservoir, which will help support higher Arrow levels.

The reservoir reached a minimum elevation of 423.9 metres (1,391 feet) on Jan. 9, 2023 and is now refilling.

As of Friday, the reservoir was nearing 425 metres (1,394 feet) and is expected to reach an elevation between 425.2 metres (1,395 feet) and 426.7 metres (1,400 feet) by the end of the month.

Normal minimum and maximum water license levels for Arrow Lakes Reservoir are 420 metres (1,378 feet) and 440.1 metres (1,444 feet).

This is the full range of Arrow Reservoir storage required under the Columbia River Treaty (7.1 million acre feet).

However, levels up to 440.7 metres (1,446 feet) may be required for flood risk management in Canada and the United States.

BC Hydro cautions that this forecast is subject to change based on a number of factors, including weather, load requirements, inflows, and other variables.

Discharge rates from the Arrow Lakes Reservoir, when combined with outflows from the Kootenay River, determine Columbia River levels at Birchbank.

BC Hydro asks the public to make safety a top priority when planning activities near the river.

For up-to-date reservoir elevation and river flow information, call BC Hydro’s toll-free number at 1.877.924.2444 or visit bchydro.com.



