Salmo man charged with assaulting teenage driver from Trail

Trail RCMP advise, ‘Experiencing anger on the road? Pull over and let it pass’

The night of Tuesday, Jan. 17, police received a report that an 18-year-old Trail man was allegedly assaulted by a Salmo man, 31, in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Marcolin Drive, in Trail.

The incident allegedly began on the Montrose hill. Police report that the younger man was driving his vehicle westbound (toward Trail) when the Salmo man allegedly began braking hard in front of him and his vehicle. The Trail man turned his vehicle into the parking lot of a business once he reached the bottom of the highway. The Salmo driver allegedly followed the Trail man into the parking lot.

The Salmo man is accused of approaching the younger driver and his vehicle, opening the driver side door and physically assaulting the teenager while he was inside his vehicle.

Police say the Salmo man fled the scene after the alleged assault.

Trail RCMP, however, tracked down the suspect and arrested him. He was later released with several conditions and a March 2 court date to face one count of assault.

“Please report traffic incidents that occur on the roadway to the police, so they can be handled in a calm and professional manner,” advises Trail detachment commander, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “An assault charge can affect your entire life and may prevent you from pursuing legitimate opportunities and occupations,” he adds.

“If you are experiencing anger on the road, pull over and take a minute to let it pass.”

