Rossland’s cemetary trail closed due to dangerous trees

The City of Rossland would like to advise residents of a temporary closure to a portion of the Cemetery Trail.

This portion of the trail is coming out of the old cemetery and heading towards Happy Valley.

There is a tree holding up another tree that could come down at any moment, and the city is strongly advising all trail users to steer clear of this area.

The warning comes less than a week after a Castlegar man was killed by a falling tree at Redstone golf course.

Tree fallers will be in the area early next week to address the issue, until such time please find an alternative route.

