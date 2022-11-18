Rossland Public Library announcements and information

Brush up on your spanish conversation at the Rossland Library every Wednesday

The Rossland Public Library offers a multitude of programs and activities, not to mention books, movies, magazines and several other resources available online or at the library.

Spanish Conversation: Practice a new skill at our brand-new Spanish Conversation Club for all levels, including those who have never spoken Spanish before! Every Wednesday from 5 to 6 p.m.

For Seniors: We invite all Seniors to join us at the library on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon for cards and tea!

Lost Sheep Knitters’ Club: Bring your knitting projects into the library every Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to noon for great conversation, tips and tricks, and a chance to meet fellow knitters! Bring all your own supplies and all your best jokes.

International Story-Time: On the last Friday of every month, we feature a very special guest, right before the regular Books and Babies — stories and songs in another language.

Puzzle Exchange: Takes place on Saturday November 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drop by to leave and take a puzzle.

Seniors Holiday Crafting: Goes Saturday Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drop in to join Julie for some Seniors crafting!

New Books are arriving daily. Come by to check them out!

Hours of Operation and Holiday Closure

We are open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday. We will be closed for the holidays from December 23 to January 2.

Christmas Giving? We offer tax receipt for donations over $20.00.

Library Newsletter: You can sign up for our newsletter through a link on our website at rossland.bc.libraries.coop.

