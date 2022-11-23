Don’t miss out on the Rossland Museum AGM on Tuesday. Everyone is welcome to attend. Photo: submitted

Don’t miss out on the Rossland Museum AGM on Tuesday. Everyone is welcome to attend. Photo: submitted

Rossland Museum invites public to AGM

Rossland Museum is having its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

The Rossland Museum is hosting its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, November 29 at 5:30 pm.

If you want to learn more about what they do up at the museum, recent strategic planning, their mission, current projects, and future goals, this would be the perfect time to check in.

After the AGM, the museum will be showing a short film on the 1968 du Maurier International that was held at Red Mountain. This film is a glimpse into Rossland’s skiing past and showcases the skiing and celebrations around Canada’s first World Cup event.

Haven’t bought your annual membership yet? Be sure to purchase an adult, senior, youth, or family pass for year-round access to the museum, discounts on programs and the museum shop, as well as your AGM vote!

Everyone is welcome to attend the AGM.

For more information visit the museum online at www.rosslandmuseum.ca/news/2022agm.

