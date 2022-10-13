Rossland mayor reflects on 14 years of public service

Retiring Mayor Kathy Moore is proud of the job council and staff has done over the past four years

The Rossland News engaged in a Q&A with retiring Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore, and a look back at her 14 years of public service, eight of those as mayor.

Do you believe you are leaving Rossland and its citizens in a better place and why?

That was my primary goal. I believe the City of Rossland is in a great place to tackle the challenges of the future. My experience as a Councillor for six years helped crystallize opportunities and what had to be addressed to pursue them.

For example, before I became Mayor, the City was audited by the Auditor General for Local Government. Many financial irregularities were found. In contrast, in December 2021, the City was awarded a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the 2021-2025 Five Year Financial Plan. This is an accomplishment of all staff and Council. Now, through the work of our excellent staff, our plans, policies and procedures are exemplary.

I am very proud of all the advancements, big and small, in the City during the past eight years. This is a credit to all council and staff, and our working relationships with neighbouring municipalities and regional government. Among upcoming projects, the $63m regional sewer treatment plant upgrade and the South Kootenay Green Link Trail are significant.

I have been proud to serve on Rossland City Council first as a Councillor in 2008, and then as mayor since 2014. It’s been an honour and privilege, but a big challenge too. Because the job is so varied, there is a huge learning curve and a large variety of topics to tackle. Yes, I am confident that Rossland is in a better place than it was when I was first elected in 2008. Rossland is a beautiful, vibrant community on the path to planned and responsible growth. It is an honour and privilege to have had a role in that.

What do you believe is your greatest contribution/accomplishments as mayor?

Municipal governance is a team sport. Everyone plays a part, the mayor is one cog in the wheel, with one vote among seven. However, without good councillors and staff, nothing much gets done.

Throughout my two terms as mayor our thoughtful and dedicated Council members felt empowered to present their unique ideas and points of view in a civil and respectful manner at all times. We were a very functional and productive staff and Council. As a result, our focus was on doing the City’s business to benefit the community. We shared regular communications with newsletters, surveys, public meetings, and made ourselves available to all.

Our staff is currently the best it’s ever been. We focused on proper fiscal and asset management; the quarterly and annual reports on budget and progress on our Corporate Work Plan (based on Council’s Strategic Plan) are all available for the public to learn what we do and how tax dollars are spent.

In the last eight years there have been many accomplishments and the City received grants totaling nearly $20.5-M to help us undertake numerous essential infrastructure projects, such as dam and water treatment plant improvements, Washington, Spokane and LeRoi underground and surface renovation. More projects underway such as park improvements, the Aqueduct Trail and water main renovation project, and at long last, a downtown restroom.

With grants and partners, we have been able to create the Rossland Yards project with 37 affordable rental units and a new City Hall. The project will help increase the efficiency of the city, and provide much needed permanent, rental housing, owned and operated by the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society and BC Housing for Rosslanders. That project also got a fantastic $3m Federation of Canadian Municipalities grant and low-interest loan so it will be highly energy efficient. That’s good for the environment and reduces utility bills too.

Grants enabled us to do a number of things to improve recreation and strengthen the social fabric in town. We supported many community groups and events, established an Age Friendly program that serves both Rossland seniors and others in our area. The Youth Action Network grant supports youth activities in town too. In the past eight years we modernized the corporation, with new computer reporting systems, and improved annual and quarterly fiscal reporting and asset management. A significant grant to help modernize the Development Approvals Process will be a terrific benefit to our community.

We improved the City’s bylaws and policies, such as bylaw enforcement, and worked to reflect community values when it comes to Short Term Rentals, interacting with wildlife and other issues.

In addition, the City strives to address climate change in all our operations and have actively promoted energy efficiency by committing to reliance on 100% renewable energy by 2050 and incentivizing builders to reach higher Step Code energy efficiency standards, ahead of Provincial requirements.

We are about to adopt a progressive and comprehensive new Official Community Plan that reflects the aspirations and values of our community and will serve as a guiding document for the next ten years. Rossland weathered the COVID-19 pandemic well and used $100k of our provincial COVID recovery funds to support community groups. Our community is thriving, growing and working! These are just a few of the accomplishments over the past eight years. There just isn’t room to list them all.

Are there any projects or actions you regret not seeing through?

Yes, of course- that is one of the joys of local government- the tasks and projects are never-ending. I do have a few regrets. While housing is not a municipal responsibility, I regret we did not get a seniors’ housing project approved. The need is very apparent. When I was a councillor, we had an opportunity to purchase several lots on First Ave. abutting a large city lot on the hillside above. This would have been perfect for seniors’ housing. That was a lost opportunity.

We can’t control what projects developers present to the city, but we do have rules and regulations to ensure projects will fit into our neighbourhoods. There was a seniors’ housing project in lower Rossland proposed that contravened a number of our regulations that I regret did not get modified as requested and brought back for approval.

Additionally, I would have loved to have seen the Recreation Master Plan completed that would have addressed the viability of our recreation facilities. A new Recreation Master Plan will indicate Rosslanders’ current appetite for financially supporting Trail’s facilities, and perhaps will support a pickle ball court near the skate park. I regret that we did not achieve Bear Smart Community status before the end of this term. Also, a Snow Storage and Parking Strategy is something that needs to be completed too. Some of these projects were the victims of the pandemic. We just couldn’t get everything on the “to do” list finished under the circumstances, but these projects will be completed in 2023. The issue of speeding on Thompson has been an ongoing problem with no clear solution despite numerous efforts.

What would you consider the most productive time in your service, and the least?

My service spanned 14 years. The most productive time was over the last 8 years as Mayor. I am grateful the people of Rossland selected a very competent and dedicated Council for both of my two terms as mayor. We got a lot done by hiring smart, ethical, competent staff who in turn presented terrific policies and procedures for us to approve that have improved how the City operates. In addition, they were able to successfully access many, many grants and execute projects on time and on budget.

The least productive time was while I was a councillor due to the lack of civility around the council table and lack of competency and transparency in City Hall.

You and council navigated the city through COVID pretty well, but not without controversy. Would you have done anything different?

Covid was a very challenging time for everyone. I believe Rossland did very well. People were by and large reasonable and patient with the constantly changing rules and regulations. Our city staff did an outstanding job navigating the ever-changing landscape of what services, programs and facilities could be offered and what had to be shut down. It was a huge challenge, and staff did an awesome job.

As a participant and organizer of the “Masks for All” effort, early in the pandemic, it was gratifying to see people stepping up. Many people dedicated time to stitching masks for our community, and most people cooperated with the mask mandate. Over 2,500 masks were made and distributed in Rossland through a grassroots volunteer effort.

The most controversial issue in my time as Mayor came when I crossed the US border during the COVID 19 pandemic. My personal circumstances as a dual citizen allowed me to legally cross the border, however, this trip was highly controversial. In retrospect, I sincerely regret how this action upset some people and put pressure on other members of Council.

What advice would you give the next mayor?

Feel free to call me anytime with any questions or concerns or if just looking for some advice and support. I am donating my library of books on municipal governance to city hall. Those resources offer a lot of valuable information.

I encourage them to go to conferences and conventions to constantly learn new things and network with other elected officials. There is so much to learn if you open your mind to it. I encourage the next mayor to listen to everyone, but don’t believe everything you hear. Everyone has an opinion, some well-informed, some not. Be patient and civil with all.

Rely on staff’s expertise, they have a wealth of knowledge and experience. Remember, your job is policy and governance, not operations and staff management. Share any relevant correspondence that comes to the mayor’s email in the weekly Council Information Packet. This helps all of Council stay up to date on opportunities and become more broadly educated. Better information leads to better decisions. Love the job and stay curious about all aspects of local government.

A number of people told me they couldn’t do this job because of the negativity from the public. Remember, there is far more positive feedback from community members in private. Everyone deserves to have their voice heard but some ways are more constructive than others.

Unfortunately, social media doesn’t always bring out our better angels. I have never been accosted in public, just on social media. I responded to every email and phone call sent to me directly about city business, and most of them have been civil. I loved chatting with folks at Ferraros or at the Post Office and those encounters were universally productive.

There will always be critics, that is how we honour democracy and make better decisions. However, I’d like to see a strong dose of civility reintroduced into the public sphere. Unfortunately the toxic minority has too large an influence. Remember, most people are happy to live in a well-run city. They actually don’t have the time or inclination to think about it, but when they do, they appreciate the job you are doing.

Is there anything you would like to say to Rossland residents as you enter your final week as Mayor?

Thank you for the opportunity to serve. It’s been a wonderful experience and I leave with a sense of accomplishment and also a bittersweet feeling that there is always so much left to do and learn that I will now be missing. And, please, learn about the candidates and get out to vote, Oct 15.

Rossland