Rossland health and wellness advocate earns community award

City of Rossland Mayor Andy Morel presented Diana Daghofer with the Community Contributor Award at its Dec. 12 council meeting.

Daghofer has been a vital and prolific community leader, with a history of organizing activities and volunteering for many events and organizations, most notably Rossland Search and Rescue.

“Diana has learned lots, shared her knowledge with many, worked in rescue operations and works in areas of protection through teaching and signage,” said the City of Rossland spokesperson Rachel Newton. “Training for search and rescue is rigorous and all volunteer. She is also trying to celebrate those who have contributed to this organization in the past.”

Daghofer is an inspiring community health and wellness advocate. She remains passionately involved with organizations such as Moms Stop the Harm and the Trail Community Action Team.

She has spoken to various city councils and has arranged events that promote understanding the opioid crisis and solutions to reduce deaths caused by the toxic drug supply.

Daghofer is also a cancer survivor and promotes activity and healthy lifestyle every day. She was the spark behind electric bike projects like the Rossland Trishaw, which provided rides for those with mild to moderate mobility problems, and organizing triathlons.

“Diana has been, needless to say, a huge contributor to our community and our adjoining community, not to mention health in our country.” said Mayor Morel. “She has given so much and continues to do so, she is a very deserving citizen to our community.”

The City of Rossland Community Contributor Award is awarded annually to recognize an outstanding community member who contributes significant volunteer time to enhancing the quality of life in Rossland.

