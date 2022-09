All non-emergency/on-call municipal operations will be closed in Rossland on Monday

Following the Prime Minister’s declaration of a national holiday on Monday, Sept. 19 in recognition of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the City of Rossland will be observing the day as a national holiday.

That means all non-emergency/on-call municipal operations will be closed on Monday, and the regular council meeting has been re-scheduled for Tue., Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Miners’ Union Hall. Rossland city hall will re-open to the public on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

