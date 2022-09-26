Rossland candidate forums start Sept. 29

Rossland voters will have their opportunity to meet the candidates in two pre-election forums.

The first is an informal meet and greet called Beer and Ballots at the Mook Thai Restaurant from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. Residents can enjoy a beer while getting to know their candidates for mayor and council at the restaurant located at 2115 Queen’s St.

The next one will go on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in the RSS gymnasium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the forum starts at 7 p.m.

This one will have a formal moderator posing questions from the public to the candidates. Residents are asked to Email questions in advance to: kootenayallcandidatesforum@gmail.com. For clarity, include “Rossland” in the subject line along with the question.

Forums will also go in Trail, Warfield and Fruitvale and are co-hosted by the Trail and District Chamber of Commerce, Trail Rotary Club, Rossland Rotary Club and the Waneta Sunshine Rotary Club.

The events can only take place with the aid of volunteers. So if you can you help volunteer visit the Trail and District Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for a link to the volunteer form.

Rossland’s municipal election is coming up on Oct. 15, with early voting days scheduled for Oct. 5 and 12 for registered voters. All voting opportunities will be held at the Miners Hall between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Read more: Election 2022



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailElection 2022Municipal electionmunicipal politicsRossland