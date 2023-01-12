Columbia River near Trail, January 2023. Photo: Jim Bailey

Columbia River near Trail, January 2023. Photo: Jim Bailey

River level near Trail to drop 3.1 feet this weekend

For up-to-date reservoir elevation and river flow information visit: bchydro.com

BC Hydro is advising of a signficant drop in water levels of the Columbia River near Trail this weekend.

Discharge rates from Arrow Lakes Reservoir will take place on Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14.

Image: BC Hydro

When combined with the outflows from the Kootenay River, Columbia River levels at Birchbank are expected to decrease by 0.95 metres (3.1 feet) over the two days.

BC Hydro asks the public to make safety a top priority when planning activities near the river.

For up-to-date reservoir elevation and river flow information, call BC Hydro’s toll-free number at 1.877.924.2444 or visit bchydro.com.

