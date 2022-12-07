Red Mt. ski bus back on schedule

Route 48 Red Mountain will operate once daily on Saturday, Sunday and when school is not in session

West Kootenay Transit stuffed the bus last month for local food banks throughout Greater Trail, and will be starting up its Red Mountain ski bus route on Dec. 10. From left: Kelly Hutchison, Bill Hicks, Trevor Stach, and Sherry McCuaig, GM of West Kootenay BC Transit. Missing: Brenda Simonetta. (Jim Bailey photo)

BC Transit announced the return of the Red Mountain Ski Bus.

West Kootenay Transit along with the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and the Regional District of Central Kootenay are letting customers know that the ski bus route to Red Mountain returns on Dec. 10.

Route 48 Red Mountain will operate once daily on Saturday, Sunday and when school is not in session between Dec. 10 and March 31.

The operation of this route also depends on snow conditions and operations on the mountain.

BC Transit is also warning riders that adverse weather conditions may affect delays. Snowstorms that blanketed towns and cities across the province last week have prompted an advisory from BC Transit, reminding riders that they may experience delays, detours or even cancellations when road conditions become challenging.

“Delays are likely during icy conditions and poor visibility, detours may be required for certain routes due to elevation changes or unplowed roads and full service cancellations can occur when travel of any kind is determined to be unsafe.”

When a change to scheduled service is required, customer alerts are posted on the BC Transit website as soon as possible.

For the most up-to-date information, people can check bctransit.com or the Transit App.

BC Transit also encourages customers to sign up to receive route specific email notifications.

For those choosing to take the bus during adverse weather, BC Transit advises: leave more time for your journey; if your usual stop is on a hill, do your best to make your way to a stop on more level ground; use light or reflective gear to flag down the bus as visibility may be poor; and have your fare/pass ready before boarding the bus.

You can find the full schedule, along with information on the ski bus, fares and trip planning, at bctransit.com/west-kootenay.

