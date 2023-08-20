RDKB releases emergency preparedness info

Regional District Kootenay Boundary encourages residents to be ready for emergency

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) released its Emergency Program to inform residents’ of the region’s Emergency Plan.

To ensure the highest level of support to residents during emergencies, the RDKB manages all major emergencies across the region through its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC). All of the Greater Trail municipalities are integral to the emergency program and actively involved in emergency management through the regional EOC.

With historic wildfires burning in B.C., the City of Rossland also asks residents to register for the RDKB’s free emergency notification system by registering on its Voyent Alert.

Residents are encouraged to make an emergency plan and prepare an emergency kit to take care of yourself and your family for a minimum of 72 hours.

Emergency plan: First identify safe exits from home and neighbourhood.

Confirm a meeting place to reunite with family or roommates.

Designate a person to pick up children should you be unavailable.

Have contact persons close-by and out-of-town.

Make sure your health and insurance information is available.

Arrange a place for your pet(s) to stay.

Identify the risks in your region and locate your your fire extinguisher, water valve, electrical panel, gas valve and floor drain.

Emergency kit: Pack food that won’t spoil, such as energy bars, packaged food.

Pack water in plastic bottles, a blanket, extra clothing and shoes.

Take a first aid kit with a seatbelt cutter, candle in a deep can and matches/lighter, and a wind-up flashlight.

Pack a whistle, roadmaps, a copy of your emergency plan and personal documents.

Also have on hand a tow rope, jumper cables, fire extinguisher, and a warning light or road flares.

Follow this link to know what to have ready: https://www.getprepared.gc.ca/

