Emergency first aid kit, no date. Photo credit: St. John Ambulance

RDKB releases emergency preparedness info

Regional District Kootenay Boundary encourages residents to be ready for emergency

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) released its Emergency Program to inform residents’ of the region’s Emergency Plan.

To ensure the highest level of support to residents during emergencies, the RDKB manages all major emergencies across the region through its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC). All of the Greater Trail municipalities are integral to the emergency program and actively involved in emergency management through the regional EOC.

With historic wildfires burning in B.C., the City of Rossland also asks residents to register for the RDKB’s free emergency notification system by registering on its Voyent Alert.

Residents are encouraged to make an emergency plan and prepare an emergency kit to take care of yourself and your family for a minimum of 72 hours.

Emergency plan: First identify safe exits from home and neighbourhood.

Confirm a meeting place to reunite with family or roommates.

Designate a person to pick up children should you be unavailable.

Have contact persons close-by and out-of-town.

Make sure your health and insurance information is available.

Arrange a place for your pet(s) to stay.

Identify the risks in your region and locate your your fire extinguisher, water valve, electrical panel, gas valve and floor drain.

Emergency kit: Pack food that won’t spoil, such as energy bars, packaged food.

Pack water in plastic bottles, a blanket, extra clothing and shoes.

Take a first aid kit with a seatbelt cutter, candle in a deep can and matches/lighter, and a wind-up flashlight.

Pack a whistle, roadmaps, a copy of your emergency plan and personal documents.

Also have on hand a tow rope, jumper cables, fire extinguisher, and a warning light or road flares.

Follow this link to know what to have ready: https://www.getprepared.gc.ca/

Read: Kootenay Boundary firefighters called to wildfire near Rossland

B.C. Wildfires 2023City of TrailRossland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian Armed Forces to help B.C. wildfire fight: Trudeau
Next story
UPDATE: Fire crews working to protect structures in North Shuswap communities

Just Posted

Emergency first aid kit, no date. Photo credit: St. John Ambulance
RDKB releases emergency preparedness info

Fixed wing aircraft dropping retardent on a wildfire on Aug 18, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
B.C. WILDFIRES: What you need to know for Sunday, Aug. 20

cdnjcd
B.C. WILDFIRES: Non-essential travel to 6 Okanagan-area cities restricted

The health and stability of the lake shore are crucial to the survival of kokanee salmon. Photo: Jim Bailey
B.C. hydro companies, feds accused of ignoring kokanee salmon in Kootenays