RCMP briefs: Bear destroys vehicle in Rossland

Another incident of a bear trashing the inside of a vehicle occurred in Rossland on Sunday, Oct. 23.

At around 10:30 p.m. Trail and District RCMP received a report from a Rossland resident that a bear had just trashed the inside of his wife’s 2006 Suzuki Gran Vitara in the 1500 block of Thompson Ave.

The bear managed to set off the airbags and car alarm during its rampage, and was scared away when the car alarm activated.

Unfortunately, the vehicle sustained considerable damage to the interior during the interaction.

Trail RCMP reminds owners to lock their vehicles to prevent this kind of conflict with local wildlife.

• On Oct. 21 at 9:45 p.m. a police officer was conducting a routine patrol when he observed 35-year-old Trail man and his black 2012 Dodge truck allegedly turn left through a red light onto Rossland Ave. from Hwy 22 in Trail.

The officer detained the man and his truck roadside for the motor vehicle infraction.

During this interaction, the officer believed that the man’s ability to drive was impaired by alcohol. The officer entered into an impaired driving investigation.

A demand was read to the man, who provided a sample of breath roadside that resulted in a warn.

The 35-year-old Trail man was issued a three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition (IRP) under section 215 of the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

“Trail RCMP will ramp up impaired driving enforcement in the approaching holiday season,” said Sgt. Wicentowich.

• RCMP reminds the public to ensure that their vehicles are equipped with winter-rated tires if they plan to drive on winter roads this season. Winter tires are a lawful requirement on designated roads from Oct. 1 to March 1 every year in BC. Proper tires help reduce crashes in winter road conditions and keep everyone safer when travelling in the area.

“Local RCMP responded to reports of vehicles that had slid off the snowy and icy highways at the higher elevations this morning. Please make sure you and your vehicle are prepared for the coming winter driving conditions,” said Sgt. Wicentowich.

• Career Development Services has a shortage of winter coats and boots for men and women currently in need as the cold winter weather has arrived in Trail. CDS is asking for anyone who has winter coats or boots to donate to please drop them off at their building located at 1565 Bay Ave. in Trail.

CDS can be contacted at 250-364-1104.

