Races and raffle going at West Kootenay KMX track

West Kootenay Recreational Dirt Bike and ATV Society (WKRDAS) is holding a raffle and upcoming motocross races for all interested riders and supporters. From left front: WKRDAS president David Ketel, secretary Shannon Doleman, and treasurer Dane Tudor celebrate a new excavator to keep the tracks groomed. (Back) Amelia Rauschenberger and Annabelle Rauschenberger (right). Photo: Submitted

The West Kootenay Recreational Dirt Bike and ATV Society (WKRDAS) is gearing up for its annual club races and raffle.

The Society is hosting an off-road race, the Tree Hugger Hare Scramble, on Sept. 24-25, followed by its club motocross races on Oct. 9 and 16 at the Kootenay Motocross Track (KMX), located on Hwy 3 on the Bombi Pass.

The society is also holding a draw to raise funds to upgrade its sanitation facilities at KMX. The raffle winners will get a round trip for two, with two nights accommodation and tickets to the 2023 Seattle Supercross race.

The Tree Hugger Scramble traditionally sees up to 200 riders at the event, while the motocross races host about 50 riders.

“We had about 200 memberships last year,” said WKRDAS member Cameron Rauschenberger. “We do typically two or three riding schools per year, about three races and a Tree Hugger and the ladies nights. So the tracks open from May to October and we probably do about a dozen events, in addition to the open practice days.”

The MX races are open to the public, but registrants are asked to select the classes they wish to race in. Racers may be assigned to a class based on ability so that competition is safe and fair as possible. All racers, parents, and support crews are asked to help with flagging and watering when not racing.

The motocross races will start with a riders’ meeting at 9:30 a.m. and practice laps at 9:45 a.m. Racing starts at 10:30 a.m.

It is a 2-moto format so each class gets two races, and points accumulate towards overall placement.

Trophies go to top-3 in each class and a cash payout to the Expert Open class top 5 positions, with big cash added to the payout pool.

The track will be open Saturday for practice riding. Drop in fees are required if not a full member. There will also be free camping for participants on Saturday night.

Also the track’s Ladies and Girls Ride Nights go on Sept. 15, 22, and Oct. 6 from 5 p.m. to dusk. New and experienced riders are welcome.

For more information on the raffle and races go to www.wkrdas.com or wkrdas.rafflenexus.com/a/wkrdas-website.

