Quilt show and sale goes Nov. 5 in downtown Trail

Alice Witt, a Tuesday Morning Quilter, readies a piece for the upcoming show and sale on Saturday, Nov. 5 in the Trail United Church hall. Photo: Sheri Regnier Alice Witt, a Tuesday Morning Quilter, readies a piece for the upcoming show and sale on Saturday, Nov. 5 in the Trail United Church hall. Photo: Sheri Regnier

Looking for some beautiful one-of-a-kind gifts this season?

Then the Tuesday Morning Quilters have plenty of possibilities for you, all of which will be available at their quilt show and sale on Saturday, Nov. 5 in the Trail United Church.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the community is invited to drop by the Pine Avenue locale to shop the wide range of wares made by the quilters, and also shop for some sweet treats baked with TLC by the Trail United Church ladies.

The sale offers something for everyone, from rich-hued hand-sewn quilts to a plethora of handmade accessories such as bowl cozies and table runners, plus reusable gift bags, totes for walkers and shopping, and much, much more.

Shoppers may want to check out the group’s Facebook page “Tuesday Morning Quilters Online Sales” for a preview of what will be available for purchase.

Admission is by donation.

All proceeds from the sale are given back to local charities that support local causes.

Last year the quilters donated $5,000 they raised through selling their wares back into a number of local community charities.

The team of volunteers also give their time and skill to make products like touchy-feely quilts, heart pillows and shirt-savers, in support of local health care facilities and other local charitable events.

City of Trailfundraisingvolunteers