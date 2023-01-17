Nelson Police Department Const. Wade Tittemore (left) died in an avalanche while backcountry skiing north of Nelson on Jan. 9, 2023. His colleague Const. Mathieu Nolet (middle), seen with Chief Donovan Fisher, was critically injured in the incident. Photo: City of Nelson

Private funeral service to be held for Nelson police officer

Const. Tittemore died in an avalanche while skiing 60 kilometres north of Nelson

A private funeral service is planned for Const. Wade Tittemore on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Capitol Theatre at noon, according to a news release from the City of Nelson.

The service is for invited guests only and is not open to the general public.

Tittemore died on Jan. 9 in an avalanche while skiing 60 kilometres north of Nelson.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be directed to the established GoFundMe page, or the Nelson Police Foundation.

Const. Mathieu Nolet, seriously injured in the accident, continues his recovery in the ICU of Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

“He is making incremental progress, but has a long road ahead in his recovery,” the news release states.

The city thanked everyone who has written comments, visited, called, and sent letters, cards and emails.

“The outpouring of love from our community has been incredible.”

To send condolences to Tittemore’s family, please email condolences@nelson.ca.

