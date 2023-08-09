Pride-Trail joins forces with Trail’s IncrEdible Market

The 2023 Pride themed IncrEdible Market goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Esplanade Saturday.

The 2023 Pride Trail is joining the IncrEdible Market in Jubilee Park on Saturday, Aug. 12. Photo: City of Trail

A special Pride 2023 themed Trail IncrEdible Market will go on the Esplanade and Jubilee Park on Saturday, Aug. 12.

In recognition of Pride Trail B.C. and inclusivity everywhere, the market will boast entertainment from the Mystic Dream Dancers, a live D.J., family activities and more than 40 vendors and artisans.

There will also be a pre-Pride dress up party, dancing, a photo booth, face painting and an adult mixer to follow.

The Fifth Annual Pride-Trail 2023 event is an opportunity to recognize, celebrate, and learn more about the countless contributions Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and additional sexually and gender-diverse identities (2SLGBTQI+) have made. This strong, vibrant and diverse community has contributed to every aspect of life in Trail and across Canada, from business and politics to arts and culture, sports, science, and much more.

Like previous years, market and food vendors are encouraged to adorn their booths with pride colours and to also create and sell pride-themed goods. In addition, market-goers are also invited to dress colourfully to show their support.

Trail’s Pride themed IncrEdible Market goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Esplanade in downtown Trail, Saturday.

