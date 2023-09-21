Police look to identify body pulled from Fraser River in 2022

Richmond RCMP are releasing photos of the clothing a man was wearing when his body was pulled from the north arm of the Fraser River on May 30, 2022 in hopes of someone being able to identify him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckRichmond RCMP are releasing photos of the clothing a man was wearing when his body was pulled from the north arm of the Fraser River on May 30, 2022 in hopes of someone being able to identify him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Richmond RCMP say a body they pulled from the Fraser River last year was in the water so long they’ve been unable to identify who the man was.

In hopes of enlisting help from the public, the detachment has now released photos of the clothing the man was wearing at the time of his death.

This included a red Taiga branded jacket, a black hoodie with a skull logo and the words “Buffalo 1972 David Bitton” on the left breast and a grey long-sleeved shirt with an image of a wolf silhouette and the words “Howl You Doing?”. He was also wearing a grey t-shirt, black sweatpants and black Adidas training shoes in a size 10.5.

Police say the man was about 5’9” tall and 130 pounds, with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

His body was discovered in the north arm of the Fraser River on May 30, 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file 2022-14167. Reports can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

DeathRichmond

