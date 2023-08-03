Photo: Times file

Police incident in Fruitvale peacefully resolved

The woman surrendered peacefully

On Aug. 1, just before 10 a.m., a frontline Trail and Greater District RCMP officer received a report of a distraught woman who was allegedly making plans to injure a police officer.

Police suspected the woman had access to weapons at her residence located on Nelson Avenue, in Fruitvale.

Trail and Greater District RCMP partnered with Interior Health Crisis Response Team and a Warrant of Apprehension under the BC Mental Health Act was obtained.

On Aug. 2, at 3:00 p.m. the BC RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team, which consists of police officers specially trained and equipped to deal with high risk situations, were deployed to the woman’s residence.

She surrendered peacefully.

The operation was supported by Trail and Greater District RCMP officers, Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue, and BC Emergency Health Services.

Although uninjured, the woman was taken to a local hospital for medical assessment.

“This RCMP operation brought the woman safely into custody without incident,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, Trail detachment commander. “We would like to thank our mental health crisis team for partnering with us early on, and the other partners for their professional response and actions.

“As a team, we were able to effectively prioritize this safe apprehension in the course of our duty.”

