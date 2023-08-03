Police arrest man causing disturbance at Trail hospital

Recognize this bike? Call the RCMP at 250.364.2566 to return it to the rightful owner.

Just after 2 a.m. on Friday, July 28, police were called to the hospital in Trail, in response to an intoxicated man screaming loudly and refusing to leave the property. The RCMP say the man, a 40-year old from Fruitvale, had been discharged from the hospital hours earlier; however, he did not wish to leave and allegedly became confrontational with medical staff.

Officers arrested the man for causing a disturbance and lodged him into the cell block at the Trail detachment.

When sober the next morning, he was picked up by a family member, and expressed regret about his actions.

“Our medical professionals do their best to deliver quality care while dealing with all sorts of behaviour when completing their duties,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich. “Please keep this in mind when you attend the hospital. Kindness, patience, and understanding are always appreciated.”

Eyes wide open

Thursday night, (July 27), first responders were called to downtown Trail after a man was reported to be deceased. The RCMP, Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue, and Emergency Health Services (ambulance) attended, and found a man laying in the grass in the 1200 block of Esplanade Avenue.

The man was confirmed to be alive upon attendance. The 35-year old, from Trail, informed first responders that he slept with his eyes open.

He had allegedly consumed street drugs prior to this interaction. Nearby companions informed first responders that they would looked after him.

“This was one of the more unusual calls we received regarding alleged street drug use,” says Sgt. Wicentowich.

